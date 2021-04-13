Michigan State Police confirm officer involved shooting

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post are confirming an officer involved shooting.

Police say a female suspect was shot Monday evening in Houghton County. There is no word on the suspect’s condition. Police also declined to give a specific location. No other information is being released at this time.

