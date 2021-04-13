Michigan pauses J&J coronavirus vaccine use

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan will stop using the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine for now, as recommended by the CDC and FDA.

In a joint statement Tuesday morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating potentially dangerous blood clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s spokesperson issued the following statement about the pause in Michigan, where state data shows 199,000 J&J doses have been administered:

“The safety and health of Michiganders will always come first. We will follow the FDA’s guidance to temporarily pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution, and adapt our vaccine strategy going forward until a further review of the data can be conducted. With this latest development, it’s more important than ever for the federal government to implement a targeted strategy that allocates additional Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to hotspots like Michigan to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Governor Whitmer will continue fighting for the vaccines we need to protect Michiganders, so we can get back to normal as soon as possible.”

Northern Michigan University has paused its Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine clinic scheduled for students Tuesday and Wednesday.

