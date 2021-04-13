Marquette City Commission approves contract for redesign of Kids Cove Playground to be all-inclusive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette has taken the next steps for an inclusive playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. The Commission met Monday night in-person and approved a contact with Sanders & Czapski Associates for design and construction oversight for the Kids Cove Playground.

Grant funds have been awarded from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant for $300,000. Those funds include a match of the $300,000 and a group called Marquette Playgrounds For All (MPFA) has committed to raising the entire grant match.

“It’s a very popular playground, unfortunately or fortunately it’s been there a long time, it’s held together decently over the years but now it’s time to replace it and of course, we’d like to do something it the sense that it’s an all-inclusive playground,” said Marquette City Manager Mike Angeli.

The timeline for the playground isn’t clear at this point however it is possible construction won’t begin until next summer. The Commission also went into closed session to discuss narrowing down candidates for its ongoing City Manager search.

