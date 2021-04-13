UPDATE: Hancock man pleads guilty on charge for Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - UPDATE: Sept. 8, 2021: A Hancock man who was arrested on charges for the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has accepted a plea deal in federal court.

According to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) documents, Jeremy Ryan Sorvisto Sr. was offered a deal of pleading guilty to Count 4, Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing a Capitol Building, a Class B misdemeanor. That charge carries a maximum six-month sentence in prison and fines of up to $5,000.

FBI documents say the plea was signed by Sorvisto Aug. 30 and entered into the court system on Sept. 3.

The deal also required Sorvisto to to be interviewed about the Jan. 6 insurrection prior to his sentencing. Sorvisto is set to be sentenced on Nov. 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Sorvisto must also pay $500 restitution to the U.S. Department of Treasury, for damages caused during the Capitol breach.

Read the entire plea document here.

ORIGINAL STORY: April 13, 2021: A Hancock man has been arrested on charges stemming from the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) documents, Jeremy Ryan Sorvisto Sr. is facing four charges:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing a Capitol Building

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, the investigation was done by an member of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Detroit Division, Marquette Resident Agency.

DOJ records show the arrest and investigation into Karl Dresch, of Calumet, provided additional evidence for Sorvisto Sr.’s subsequent charges and arrest, as agents worked to see who may have traveled to Washington, D.C. with Dresch.

DOJ records say that on Jan. 20, 2021, a woman named Ashely Aho posted now-deleted images to Instagram and Snapchat that appeared to be first-hand photographs from inside the Capitol, and she also posted “made it into the Capitol.”

The DOJ documents also say that Ashley Aho tagged or identified Sorvisto in her photos, and even referenced him as her fiancé, Jeremy. Many social media messages and posts tied the two together, DOJ records show. Subsequent investigation showed that Michigan Secretary of State records say the two live together in Hancock.

The DOJ says there was also hotel surveillance showing Dresch and Sorvisto together in Virginia on Jan. 6.

According to the DOJ affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, “Based on all of the foregoing information, as well as my training and experience, I respectfully submit that there is probable cause to believe that SORVISTO violated Title 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) and (2), which makes it a crime to (1) knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so; (2) knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or 24 grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions.”

Based on the messages, photos and more, appearing to show Sorvisto inside the Capitol Jan. 6, he was arrested on the four charges listed above on April 7, 2021.

