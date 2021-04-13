Advertisement

Eagle Harbor Twp. hosts public hearing on proposed cell tower

There were many strongly opposed opinions presented at the meeting.
Copper Harbor might get some cell service in the next year or two.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Eagle Harbor Twp. hosted a public hearing a proposed cell signal tower that could be constructed in Keweenaw County.

Feelings are mixed on the construction, but one resident Jim Simak said he thinks existing towers are already a problem and an eyesore.

“I was out on my deck taking pictures at night,” said Simak. “I kept seeing [a constant pulse] in the horizon.”

Simak said he then got in his car to seek out the source. To his disbelief, he found a cell tower causing the disturbance.

“It’s the white light, it’s so intense,” said Simak. “It’s just like a beacon and illuminates the entire area for a couple of miles around the origin of that light.”

Currently, in places like Eagle Harbor and Copper Harbor, there is no cell signal.

This means that if someone was in distress there would be no way to call for help.

That’s one reason some residents think the tower may be a good idea.

“All of these people here that are in places that they haven’t been before,” said one woman who Zoomed into the meeting, going by the screen name of ‘Peggy’. “[There’s] woods, accidents, things like that so to not have cell service here is crazy.”

Approval of the tower will now be in the hands of the township, and we will continue to cover this story as it unfolds.

