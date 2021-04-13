Camp Quality Upper Peninsula: New programs for children affected by cancer

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A unique partnership is being formed to serve children affected by cancer and those with blood disorders in the Upper Peninsula.

Michigan Lions will partner with Camp Quality Michigan to facilitate a new camp program to be held at Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay. The new camp, Camp Quality U.P., will serve the Upper Peninsula and Eastern Wisconsin. This unique partnership will provide a no-cost camp experience for all children affected by cancer in the area.

For over 35 years, Camp Quality USA has provided camps for children affected by cancer across the country. Camp Quality is not in the business of finding a cure for cancer and blood disorders, but it works to ensure that every child who has been diagnosed can have a fun and safe summer camp experience.

This summer Camp Quality will be offering a new program.

It kicks off with an in-person day at Bay Cliff on Saturday, June 19 from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

There is a five-day virtual camp featuring live events, activities and games with Camp Quality staff and volunteers. That’s July 12-16.

It ends with a family day at Bay Cliff on Saturday, Sept. 25.

For more information about participating or volunteering: mioffice@campqualityusa.org

To register: https://www.campqualityusa.org/mi/programs/

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

