UPHP looking for volunteer drivers

Non-emergent medical transportation is a vital benefit for all Upper Peninsula Health Plan Medicaid members.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A network of volunteer drivers in Upper Michigan needs more people from Alger, Baraga, Chippewa and Marquette counties to drive their neighbors to medical appointments.

One option for transportation is through UPHP's volunteer drivers network.

Watch the above interview from the TV6 Morning News to learn more about becoming a UPHP volunteer driver, and go here for more information: www.uphp.com/transportation/volunteer-drivers

You can also get more information by calling 1-800-835-2556.

UPHP members can easily request assistance by calling UPHP Transportation directly, or requesting assistance online: www.uphp.com/transportation

