UPHP looking for volunteer drivers

A network of volunteer drivers in Upper Michigan needs more people from Alger, Baraga, Chippewa and Marquette counties to drive their neighbors to medical appointments.

Non-emergent medical transportation is a vital benefit for all Upper Peninsula Health Plan Medicaid members. One option for transportation is through UPHP’s volunteer drivers network.

To learn more about becoming a UPHP volunteer driver, go here for more information: www.uphp.com/transportation/volunteer-drivers

You can also get more information by calling 1-800-835-2556.

UPHP members can easily request assistance by calling UPHP Transportation directly, or requesting assistance online: www.uphp.com/transportation

