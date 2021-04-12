Advertisement

Thanking lineworkers for their hard work

Monday is #ThankALineworker day in Michigan.
A lineworker working in a bucket.
A lineworker working in a bucket.(#ThankALineworker)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday was National Lineman Appreciation Day in the state of Michigan.

“When we’re out and about and when we have bigger storms and are under outages, we’re doing our best to get the outage restored as quickly as possible,” said Brandon Lind, a lineman for Alger-Delta Cooperative Electric Association.

The Alger-Delta Cooperative Electric Association made sure their linemen were recognized with a “thank you breakfast.”

“It’s a 24-hour day, seven days a week job. You could get called out in the middle of the night and pulled away from a kid’s birthday party and whatever. They’re always willing to come out and do what they need to do to get the lights back on,” said Mike Furmanski, general manager of Alger -Delta Cooperative Electric Association.

According to a press release, linemen regularly carry heavy gear to work 40-feet in the air, often in stormy weather.

“Just be mindful that if we’re out and about that we’re out there trying to help everyone else so just use good caution,” said Ethan Schetter, a lineman for Alger-Delta Cooperative Electric Association.

You can search “#ThankALineworker” on social media to read more stories about the men and women who keep the power on.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the UP Paper mill in Manistique
Fire at UP Paper mill in Manistique
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Man recovering after two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Iron Mountain basketball team with their runner up medals.
Iron Mountain comes up short in state title game
Schools and coronavirus.
Nearly all UP high schools to continue with face-to-face learning after Whitmer recommendation to go remote

Latest News

Someone receiving a vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccines now available to 16+
FILE. Jail bars.
New webpage created to inform public of new expungement laws
FILE. Photo courtesy: National Park Service; Pictured is the Calumet & Hecla General Office...
Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission to meet virtually
FILE. Entrance to Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties in Escanaba.
PHDM administered more than 1,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine last week