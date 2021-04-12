Thanking lineworkers for their hard work

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday was National Lineman Appreciation Day in the state of Michigan.

“When we’re out and about and when we have bigger storms and are under outages, we’re doing our best to get the outage restored as quickly as possible,” said Brandon Lind, a lineman for Alger-Delta Cooperative Electric Association.

The Alger-Delta Cooperative Electric Association made sure their linemen were recognized with a “thank you breakfast.”

“It’s a 24-hour day, seven days a week job. You could get called out in the middle of the night and pulled away from a kid’s birthday party and whatever. They’re always willing to come out and do what they need to do to get the lights back on,” said Mike Furmanski, general manager of Alger -Delta Cooperative Electric Association.

According to a press release, linemen regularly carry heavy gear to work 40-feet in the air, often in stormy weather.

“Just be mindful that if we’re out and about that we’re out there trying to help everyone else so just use good caution,” said Ethan Schetter, a lineman for Alger-Delta Cooperative Electric Association.

You can search “#ThankALineworker” on social media to read more stories about the men and women who keep the power on.

