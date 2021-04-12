Tech Football Announces 2021 Fall Schedule

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Head Coach Steve Olson and the Michigan Tech football program are pleased to announce the 2021 regular season schedule. The Huskies will play 10 contests, including two non-conference matchups and eight battles against Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponents. There will be six home games at Kearly Stadium in Houghton this fall.

Hillsdale College will be the Huskies’ first non-conference opponent as Tech hosts the Chargers for the 2021 opener September 4 at 2 p.m. eastern standard time. The Huskies welcome Division I St. Thomas September 11 at 1:10 p.m. After a weekend off, Tech hosts GLIAC rivals Grand Valley State and Davenport (homecoming) back-to-back before heading on the road to face Wayne State.

The Huskies drive to Marquette to battle rival Northern Michigan for the annual Miner’s Cup game October 16, then return to Houghton for a bout with Ferris State October 23. Tech travels to Grand Valley State over Halloween weekend (October 30), followed by Northwood November 6. The Huskies wrap up the regular season at home against Saginaw Valley State November 13.

Michigan Tech finished the 2019 season 5-5 overall to take fifth in the GLIAC standings. The Huskies also secured the Miner’s Cup for the 10th straight season with a 24-20 victory over rival Northern Michigan at Sherman Field at Kearly Stadium.

The 2020 fall football season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan Tech is scheduled to appear in two controlled scrimmages in Duluth, Minnesota on April 17. There, the Huskies will run plays against Minnesota Duluth at 12 p.m. and Bemidji State at 2 p.m. Ticket information for the 2021 regular season will be released in the future.

MTU Football schedule (MTU Athletics)

