Ryan Report - April 11, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan videoconferences with Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney, Matt Wiese.
Ryan and Wiese discuss a recent human trafficking sting operation, as well as how COVID-19 impacted the court system. They also look forward to what the future of courts in Marquette County might look like.
