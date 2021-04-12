Advertisement

Ryan Report - April 11, 2021

This week, Don Ryan videoconferences with Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney, Matt Wiese.
By Don Ryan
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Ryan and Wiese discuss a recent human trafficking sting operation, as well as how COVID-19 impacted the court system. They also look forward to what the future of courts in Marquette County might look like.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

