Advertisement

Protests erupt after Minnesota police shoot, kill man in traffic stop incident

A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that reportedly killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright.(Source: KARE via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) - The family of a 20-year-old Minnesota man told a crowd that he was shot by police Sunday before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing the vehicle several blocks away.

The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they stopped a driver Sunday afternoon after determining he had an outstanding warrant. As they tried to arrest him, he got in the car and drove away.

At least one officer fired at the vehicle, hitting the driver.

Officials from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the agency was on the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Brooklyn Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Star-Tribune reported that paramedics arrived to the scene at 1:48 p.m. and found one person dead.

According to EMS audio, a police officer was also transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries.

The incident sparked protests late into Sunday night. Brooklyn Center is a city with a population of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis area was already on edge, midway through the trial of Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers charged in relation to George Floyd’s death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at UP Paper in Manistique, Public Safety officer responded to the scene
Fire at the UP Paper mill in Manistique
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Man recovering after two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
The Iron Mountain basketball team with their runner up medals.
Iron Mountain comes up short in state title game
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer asks residents to avoid indoor dining, pause youth sports for two weeks

Latest News

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Benefit for Zachary Carlson in Negaunee
Community members donate to four-wheeler crash victim in Negaunee
Caregiver Incentive Project training at NMU
One Marquette organization tackles shortage of caregivers in Michigan
VFW Post 3165 donates more than $1700 towards U.P. Honor Flights’ September trips
‘Flying with the Veterans’: Negaunee VFW donates to upcoming honor flights