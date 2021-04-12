Advertisement

Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant has been fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge says the infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

Baimbridge called the shooting a “tragic event.” She says investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the UP Paper mill in Manistique
Fire at UP Paper mill in Manistique
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Man recovering after two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Iron Mountain basketball team with their runner up medals.
Iron Mountain comes up short in state title game
Schools and coronavirus.
Nearly all UP high schools to continue with face-to-face learning after Whitmer recommendation to go remote

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson has hinted at a possible presidential run before and isn’t saying no now.
Poll: 46% of Americans would like to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson run for president
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
After two consecutive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent, the island nation...
‘Huge’ explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting
A large crowd gathered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer-involved shooting that...
Daunte Wright death in Minnesota traffic stop sparks unrest
FILE. Putting gas into a vehicle.
AAA: Michigan gas prices drop 5 cents