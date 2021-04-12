Advertisement

PHDM administered more than 1,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine last week

Two clinics each were held at Bay College in Escanaba, and the Pullman House in Menominee.
FILE. Entrance to Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties in Escanaba.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is providing a weekly COVID-19 vaccine update to the community.

On Monday, April 5, PHDM received 900 doses of the Moderna vaccine. PHDM also received 800 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week. The Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been redistributed to private providers throughout Delta and Menominee Counties.

During the week of April 5 to April 11, PHDM held four clinics and administered 1,624 doses. Two of the clinics were held at Bay College and two clinics were held at the Pullman House in Menominee.

PHDM has seven upcoming first dose clinics. The Moderna vaccine will be administered at all seven of these clinics.

In Delta County, there are clinics scheduled at Bay College on:

  • Wednesday, April 14
  • Friday April 16
  • Thursday April 22
  • Thursday April 29

In Menominee County, there are clinics scheduled at the Pullman House on:

  • Tuesday, April 13
  • Tuesday, April 20
  • Wednesday, April 28

Currently, anyone over the age of 18 who resides or works in Delta or Menominee Counties is eligible to receive a vaccination. To get an appointment for any of the above clinics please sign-up on the PHDM website at www.phdm.org or call 906-786-4111 or 906-863-4451.

For more on vaccination opportunities in Upper Michigan, click here.

