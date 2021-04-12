Advertisement

Patchy fog, isolated showers Monday morning then rain picking up in the afternoon

Widespread light-to-moderate rain late Monday afternoon as Great Lakes system intensifies
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
A stagnant low pressure system in the Great Lakes region merges with a Canadian Prairies-based system to produce widespread rain in the U.P. Monday afternoon into the evening hours. Colder, polar air flow works into the Upper Peninsula Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to a mixed potential of rain and snow showers during those days.

The temperature trend briefly dips below the seasonal average midweek and then climbing back up to a milder regime, daytime highs in the mid-40s to lower 50s, towards the weekend.

Monday: Patchy fog and isolated showers in the morning (more scattered rain showers west), then widespread light-to-moderate rain into late afternoon

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers; breezy

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler; breezy

>Highs: 40

Friday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder

>Highs: 50

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

>Highs: 50

