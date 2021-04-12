Patchy fog, isolated showers Monday morning then rain picking up in the afternoon
Widespread light-to-moderate rain late Monday afternoon as Great Lakes system intensifies
A stagnant low pressure system in the Great Lakes region merges with a Canadian Prairies-based system to produce widespread rain in the U.P. Monday afternoon into the evening hours. Colder, polar air flow works into the Upper Peninsula Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to a mixed potential of rain and snow showers during those days.
The temperature trend briefly dips below the seasonal average midweek and then climbing back up to a milder regime, daytime highs in the mid-40s to lower 50s, towards the weekend.
Monday: Patchy fog and isolated showers in the morning (more scattered rain showers west), then widespread light-to-moderate rain into late afternoon
>Highs: 50
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers
>Highs: 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers; breezy
>Highs: 40s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler; breezy
>Highs: 40
Friday: Partly cloudy
>Highs: 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder
>Highs: 50
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
>Highs: 50
