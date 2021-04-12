One Marquette organization tackles shortage of caregivers in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Caregivers are needed nationally and the Caregiver Incentive Project is on a mission to change that.

For the first time, the organization is offering free caregiver training sessions at Northern Michigan University for two weekends.

Founder, Eric Paad, said there is a shortage of 240,000 caregivers in Michigan. He added that the pandemic made matters worse because the occupation is not considered essential; therefore, many caregivers were not given the PPE equipment as they traveled to different houses.

Paad said most caregivers have not received any training on disabilities that some people are dealing with. This causes inadequate caring of individuals that may not be able to perform everyday functions on their own. He said the training changes that.

“You may be the only human they see in the entire week,” Paad said. “So, that’s an awful responsibility with no training. That’s what we’re trying to establish here. A standardized training and a prescreening so you understand what you’re getting in for.”

The training ranges from communication and interpersonal skills to medical responsibilities and legal matters.

The next training will be Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST on ‘Medical Information and Precautions’. There will also be one on Sunday, April 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST on ‘Responsibilities and Boundaries’. Each session will be at NMU’s Northern Center.

Each participant is given a $25 stipend and receives lunch. They will also be matched with a mentor at the end of the sessions.

You can schedule a CPR/First Aid session for yourself as well.

The training is supported through grant funding from the Superior Health Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, Community Foundation of Marquette County, and the West End Health Foundation.

