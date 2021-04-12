New webpage created to inform public of new expungement laws

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel Monday announced a new Department of Attorney General webpage devoted to informing Michigan residents on the state’s new expungement laws.

The page includes information on when they go into effect, the eligibility requirements, forms and downloadable checklists.

“The new law brings about overdue change for so many residents who would otherwise have to carry around the burden of a public criminal record well past the point of having paid their debt to society,” said Nessel. “Our new expungement webpage is a resource for residents to assess eligibility and better understand the process for applying to have their records expunged.”

While there are a number of steps involved in requesting an expungement, residents should not be deterred. For this reason, the Department of Attorney General expungement webpage provides resources to explain the details of the law, clarify eligibility, and provide checklists for necessary application steps and materials.

As of April 11, a person convicted of one or more misdemeanor or local ordinance marijuana crimes may petition the convicting court to set aside the convictions if they were based on activity that would not have been a crime after December 6, 2018 – when a 2018 voter-passed initiative to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Michigan went into effect. By visiting the webpage, Michiganders can access the filing and service requirements, a checklist specifically designated for misdemeanor marijuana offenses, and frequently asked questions.

“Michiganders voted to legalize recreational marijuana use years ago. Residents should rightfully be able to eliminate convictions for actions that are no longer considered a crime in our state,” said Nessel.

Also, as of April 11, a person convicted of one or more criminal offenses including felonies but not more than a total of three felonies, may petition the convicting court to set aside the convictions. By visiting the webpage, Michiganders can access the filing and service requirements and a checklist specifically designed for this part of the expungement law. The Attorney General has also established an email address specifically devoted to answering questions on the new expungement laws.

In the coming weeks, the Attorney General’s office plans to announce additional phases to its expungement assistance initiative. The most up-to-date information will be available via the webpage.

Questions on the expungement process or any information provided on the Department expungement webpage can be directed here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.