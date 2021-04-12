Advertisement

MSU Junior Aaron Henry declaring for NBA Draft

Michigan State's Aaron Henry (0) reacts after hitting a shot and getting fouled during the...
Michigan State's Aaron Henry (0) reacts after hitting a shot and getting fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Michigan State won 78-71. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Junior Forward Aaron Henry announced Monday that he plans to enter the NBA Draft and sign an agent.

In a separate post on Instagram, Henry said: “Being a professional basketball player has been my dream since I was a kid.”

Henry says he spoke with his family and coaches, and ultimately made the decision to enter the draft.

Henry averaged 15.4 points per game with the Spartans, who lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to eventual Final Four team UCLA.

