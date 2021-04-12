MSU Junior Aaron Henry declaring for NBA Draft

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Junior Forward Aaron Henry announced Monday that he plans to enter the NBA Draft and sign an agent.

In a separate post on Instagram, Henry said: “Being a professional basketball player has been my dream since I was a kid.”

Henry says he spoke with his family and coaches, and ultimately made the decision to enter the draft.

Henry averaged 15.4 points per game with the Spartans, who lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to eventual Final Four team UCLA.

