Manistique is playing ball; high school’s first baseball team finally begins play

A Manistique baseball player up to bat.
A Manistique baseball player up to bat.(Radio Results Network Sports)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique high school is finally playing baseball! The school officially created a team in the fall of 2019, set to begin play last year. Unfortunately the season was cancelled because of COVID-19. But now, these passionate Emeralds can represent their school in America’s pastime.

In years past, Manistique players Carson Sprader, Bryce Blixt and Jack McEvers would all have to travel 2 hours round trip to play for the Escanaba Junior Cubs baseball team.

When asked how it felt to finally have a team in his hometown, Manistique shortstop Jack McEvers said, “It is nice, I don’t have to drive an hour for practices so it’s a plus.”

The first two games for the Emeralds were 7-1 and 13-1 losses against Bark River-Harris; but for the Manistique players, they’re just happy to finally be able to play for a hometown team.

“It feels great being out there, just playing,” said Emeralds catcher Bryce Blixt. “For the first time in Manistique history, we actually have a team. It just feels great.”

With the new team, comes new uniforms. Pitcher Carson Sprader commented while admiring his, “Ii love them, they’re nice. I can’t wait until next year and we can carry it on.”

But a new team also comes with new challenges. Not everyone on the squad is at the same experience level, but the older guys are confident the team will progress quickly.

“We have a long season yet, so I think we’ll do pretty good as the season progresses,” said Blixt.

“It’ll come together. we’re a good team, we just need to get it going,” said McEvers.

The Emeralds will host Newberry in their home opener at the Schoolcraft County Fairgrounds on April 27.

