LaFave: Vaccine passports are a violation of privacy

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Republican State Representative Beau LaFave is planning to introduce a bill that would ban vaccine passports in Michigan.

The passports would show proof that a person has received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Other states have talked about using the passports to allow someone into a business. LaFave says this is a violation of privacy.

“I think it’s really important that people’s individuals liberties and their traditional American way of life is preserved and one of those things is your right to privacy,” said Rep. Beau LaFave, R-108th State House District.

Currently, neither the governor or state legislature has a plan to mandate vaccine passports.

LaFave says this bill would prevent it from every happening.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.