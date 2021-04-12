Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission to meet virtually

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw National Historical Park Advisory Commission will convene virtually for its regular quarterly meeting next week.

The meeting begins at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 19 via Zoom. The meeting will include an update on the work of the Commission and the National Park Service during the last quarter as well as discussion of plans for the upcoming quarter.

The Keweenaw NHP Advisory Commission, paneled by citizens appointed by the Secretary of the Interior, represents the public and works collaboratively with the National Park Service to advise and assist with managing the resources of Keweenaw National Historical Park.

The Commission’s quarterly meetings are open to the public via Zoom using the meeting ID 801 854 6876, or over the phone at 312-626-6799. Agendas and minutes are available upon request to the Executive Director over phone/email. The Commission’s previous meeting can be accessed via the KNHP Advisory Commission YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.