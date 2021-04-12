Advertisement

Iron Mountain VA announces stakeholder listening session about VA health care for April 19

The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center announced that it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders next week.

On Monday, April 19 at 10:00 a.m. central, the Iron Mountain VA wants to hear from veterans and the communities VA serves.

This is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions across the country from March through June 2021 to hear from veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.

“We want to hear from veterans and other stakeholders in the communities VA serves and understand their vision for VA health care,” said Jim Rice, Medical Center Director. “VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA health care system that meets the needs of veterans today and for generations to come.”

These listening sessions represent an exciting opportunity for veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, Vvteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure.

The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission in January 2022. The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its recommendations to the President and Congress for review and approval in 2023.

To register for Oscar G. Johnson VA’s listening session, please visit https://www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp and look for VISN 12: Great Lakes Health Care System.

