Hancock Public Schools continue in-person instruction

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer urged Michigan schools to pause in-person learning for two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, most schools in the Upper Peninsula have chosen to continue face-to-face instruction.

Hancock Public Schools are not switching to virtual learning. Superintendent Steve Patchin says administration chose decided to stay open based on safety metrics and case numbers. He says Hancock Public Schools have never had to shut down due to cases within the student body.

Patchin says the schools have also taken extra measures to keep students and faculty safe.

“We’ve done cleaning, we had expanded air flow, we put CO₂ censors so we can tell exactly where people are in the building and we can adjust airflow,” Patchin explained. “There are so many different strategies we have implemented that we have a pretty good handle on everything that’s happening inside.”

Patchin says Hancock Public Schools staff have also received both doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.