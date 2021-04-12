‘Flying with the Veterans’: Negaunee VFW donates to upcoming honor flights

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s U.P. honor flights are a go for September, and the VFW in Negaunee is helping to make sure the honorary veterans take off with plenty of support in their trips.

VFW Post 3165 donated over $1700 to Upper Peninsula Honor Flight (U.P. Honor Flight) Sunday evening.

The proceeds were from their successful Spaghetti Honor Flight Fundraiser event last fall.

So far, U.P. Honor Flight has flown more than 1300 veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials honoring them.

Two trips are scheduled for Sept. 1 and 29.

“It does cost about $102,000 per flight, so we are very appreciative of all these funds that people are willing to put their time into it and raise monies so that we can continue doing these flights,” said U.P. Honor Flight President Scott Knauf.

Negaunee VFW members were happy to see the flights back on schedule, after they were cancelled last September.

“We’re glad to see that (the honor flight) was going to be in operation again. I was a past person that accepted a flight and they do such a wonderful job,” Thomas Stanaway, Trustee of the Negaunee VFW Post 3165.

“All veterans, especially combat veterans deserve the respect that Scott (Knauf) of the honor flight provides,” said Negaunee VFW Auxiliary President & Co-Chair of the September 2020 Spaghetti Honor Flight Fundraiser Scott Collins.

“Hopefully this can keep on going so we can take all those nurses that worked in those hospitals, because they saw more blood than you can think of,” said fellow fundraising Co-Chair Stub Williams.

Support upcoming honor flights for our U.P. combat veterans HERE.

If you served our country from 1941 to 1975 and are interested in being a part of the Honor Flight, click here to apply.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.