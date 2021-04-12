Finlandia, Concordia Wisconsin School of Pharmacy sign 3+4 dual degree agreement

HANCOCK, Mich. (FinnU/WLUC) - Finlandia University announced the signing of a 3+4 dual degree agreement with the Concordia University Wisconsin (CUW), located in Mequon, Wisconsin.

In the program, students will spend three years in a Bachelor of Science in Biology program at Finlandia fulfilling pre-pharmacy course requirements, then four years in Concordia’s Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program. Several first-year courses in the CUW PharmD program will fulfill requirements for the bachelor’s degree at FinnU.

“We’re excited to partner with Concordia and offer our students an accelerated pathway into a pharmacy program with priority for admission,” says Dr. Jason Oyadomari, Dean of the Suomi College of Arts & Sciences at Finlandia.

While the agreement doesn’t guarantee admission for students from Finlandia, it definitely gives them an advantage while applying.

FinnU students who pursue the 3+4 dual degree program will benefit from a course equivalency guide that provides an easy navigation of pre-pharmacy coursework that can be completed at Finlandia, and an admission counselor at Concordia University who will work with Finlandia students to ensure they are competitive through the admission process. CUW will also reserve at least two seats for Finlandia students, provided they are successful in their PharmD application process.

This is the eighth 3+4 dual degree agreement Concordia has signed with partner schools, and the first in Michigan. Agreements exist with:

Alverno College

Concordia University, St. Paul

Edgewood College

Lakeland University

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Viterbo University

This partnership marks the second articulation agreement for the Suomi College of Arts & Sciences in 2021. In February, the College announced an agreement with Northern Michigan University that provides an Master’s of Social Work Pathway for students.

The CUW School of Pharmacy difference

In February 2021, following its most recent accreditation review, CUW SOP was named one of only five “Noteworthy Examples” of exceptional achievement for its work in interprofessional education. At the conclusion of each accreditation review cycle, the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) recognize model programs through the nation.

The ACPE also announced in February that it would extend CUW SOP’s accreditation for an eight-year term, the maximum approval period that a pharmacy school can earn.

Another noted strength of Concordia’s PharmD program is its holistic approach to student success. While some pharmacy schools throughout the nation have moved to an accelerated, three-year model, Concordia remains committed to its four-year structure (which includes summer and winter breaks from classes) to reduce the occurrences of burnout among students. Students are also given opportunity to participate in Daily Chapel, and other robust spiritual life offerings on campus.

“We place a high emphasis on developing the whole person,” says Dean of Pharmacy Erik Jorvig, PhD. “Our aim is to equip our student-pharmacists to be leaders as future pharmacists, serving within their communities and offering exemplary, Christ-inspired care.”

Story originally posted at finlandia.edu/news.

Copyright 2021 FinnU via WLUC. All rights reserved.