COVID-19 vaccines now available to 16+

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Pfizer vaccine is now available in both Delta and Menominee Counties to 16 and 17-year-olds only.

There are two upcoming clinics specifically for 16 and 17-years-olds, one on April 26 at Bay College and one on April 27 at Menominee High School. At least one parent must be present while administering the vaccine.

“We asked that they call our office. We don’t have those clinics listed on our website for online registration,” said Mike Snyder, health officer for Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.

For people 18 and over, there are plenty appointments available in both counties – including 200 available appointments on Friday.

“We do have our normal clinics that we hold at Bay College and the Pullman House down in Menominee. We do have appointments available as soon as tomorrow even,” said Snyder.

Public Health is only administering Moderna vaccines to people 18 and over. To receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you have to see your primary care doctor or visit a local pharmacy.

“I’m not aware of anybody having the Pfizer other than for the younger 16 and 17-year-olds,” said Snyder.

Public Health says it’s given more than 20,000 vaccines and hasn’t seen any issues. As of Monday, Delta County’s positivity rate was at 12.8 percent.

“It’s a level we haven’t seen since December so we’re definitely seeing an increase in our cases,” said Snyder.

Even with vaccines available, Public Health says it’s important to follow mask and social distancing guidelines.

“Stay home if they’re sick and wash [your] hands. And get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

To schedule your appointment, visit Public Health Delta Menominee County’s website. If you’re scheduling an appointment for someone under 18, call the Delta County office at (906) 786-4111 or the Menominee County office at (906) 863-4451

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.