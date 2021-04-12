Advertisement

Cooler with a Shower Threat Continuing

Unsettled Weather Will Continue Through at Least Thursday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers

Highs: 40s to around 50, warmest south and east

Wednesday: Chance of morning snow and rain with a possibility of freezing drizzle, cloudy and colder

Highs: near 40 west and north to the 40s east and south

Thursday: Brisk northerly winds, chance of some drizzle, freezing drizzle and snow over portions of the north

Highs: upper 30s to upper 40s north to south

Friday: More sunshine and milder

Highs: mainly 40s north, 50s south

Look for seasonable temperatures this coming weekend with a chance of showers and/or snow flurries Saturday night and Sunday.

