Cooler with a Shower Threat Continuing
Unsettled Weather Will Continue Through at Least Thursday
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers
Highs: 40s to around 50, warmest south and east
Wednesday: Chance of morning snow and rain with a possibility of freezing drizzle, cloudy and colder
Highs: near 40 west and north to the 40s east and south
Thursday: Brisk northerly winds, chance of some drizzle, freezing drizzle and snow over portions of the north
Highs: upper 30s to upper 40s north to south
Friday: More sunshine and milder
Highs: mainly 40s north, 50s south
Look for seasonable temperatures this coming weekend with a chance of showers and/or snow flurries Saturday night and Sunday.
