Cooler with a Shower Threat Continuing

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers

Highs: 40s to around 50, warmest south and east

Wednesday: Chance of morning snow and rain with a possibility of freezing drizzle, cloudy and colder

Highs: near 40 west and north to the 40s east and south

Thursday: Brisk northerly winds, chance of some drizzle, freezing drizzle and snow over portions of the north

Highs: upper 30s to upper 40s north to south

Friday: More sunshine and milder

Highs: mainly 40s north, 50s south

Look for seasonable temperatures this coming weekend with a chance of showers and/or snow flurries Saturday night and Sunday.

