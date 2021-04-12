Advertisement

Construction continues on M-28 in Munising

Nearly 15.5 million dollars is being invested to improve the safety and traffic flow in Downtown Munising.
The two-year project began last year with the construction of the roundabout
The two-year project began last year with the construction of the roundabout(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 15.5 million dollars is being invested to improve the safety and traffic flow in Downtown Munising.

“This is a two-year Michigan Department of transportation and City of Munising project which will rebuild 4.7 miles of M-28 between Brook Street and Commercial Street,” MDOT Superior Region Communication Representative, Dan Weingarten, said.

The project began last year with the resurfacing of the highway from Munising to Christmas and the construction of the roundabout.

Now, the project will include city infrastructure changes, which Weingarten said will provide an all new look for the downtown area.

“There are going to be street scape elements along with this project like new sidewalks, lighting, and non-motorized pathways along M28.”

Including an upgrade to the aging water and sewer system.

“This is a really good time to do it when the roadway is already torn up,” said Weingarten.

And he said there will be a detour going into effect soon, which is like the one last year.

“Eastbound M-28 traffic is going to be detoured onto Superior Street and then back on to M-28. The point where you get detoured off of M-28 may change during the summer as different areas of work are being done.”

Major work is expected to be completed this year, with final cleanup in 2022.

For more information on construction and detours, click here.

