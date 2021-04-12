Community members donate to four-wheeler crash victim in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County community members gathered for a spaghetti dinner Sunday in support of one of their own.

Zachary Carlson was injured in a four-wheeler crash back in October.

He broke multiple bones and lost hearing in one ear. Carlson still cannot lift his arm over his head.

His mother, Sheila Carlson, said he was out of work at the time of the crash because of the pandemic so, he did not have insurance.

The proceeds from Sunday’s benefit will go towards his medical bills.

“There’s 50/50 drawings,” Sheila Carlson said. “There’s door prizes. The communities Gwinn, Marquette, Ishpeming and Negaunee have just been very, very generous.”

Those who were not able to attend Sunday’s benefit but would like to donate can send their contribution to the Negaunee Eagles Club at 310 Iron Street.

