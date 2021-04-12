Advertisement

CDC director urges Michigan to “close things down” amid rising COVID-19 cases

Governor Whitmer defends her decision not to enforce closures.
Governor Whitmer speaks at a vaccine clinic in Ypsilanti
Governor Whitmer speaks at a vaccine clinic in Ypsilanti(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WLUC) - According to state data, Michigan passed 100,000 active COVID-19 cases in the last week. The CDC is recommending the state shut down in order to slow the spread.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer continues to urge Michiganders to pause certain activities.

“That means not eating indoors. Go out to dinner or lunch but sit outside or get takeout.,” Whitmer said. “It means, hopefully voluntarily, curtailing children’s sports. It means doing your part to make sure that we get these numbers down.”

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is advising Michigan to take action, saying in a press briefing, “When you have an acute situation … the answer is not necessarily to give vaccine. The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics … back to where we were last spring, last summer.”

Governor Whitmer is defending her decision not to enforce closures for restaurants and other businesses.

“A year ago where this was a novel virus, where we didn’t even know that a mask was going to give us 97% protection, we had to take strong actions to keep people safe,” she said. “We now know a lot more about this. We now have PPE, we now have testing, we now have vaccines. We each have enough information to do our part, and that’s what we’re calling people to do.”

The governor’s comments came as she visited a vaccine clinic in Ypsilanti Monday morning. There, she also encouraged Michigan residents to get the shot.

“This site and many like it across the state are helping us to reach our goal of getting us to get 70% of Michiganders vaccinated,” said Whitmer.

She says because Michigan has been a leader in vaccination and testing efforts, it is crucial to get case numbers and positivity rates down.

“What’s happening in Michigan today can be happening in other states or other parts of the country tomorrow,” Whitmer said. “That’s why it’s important to squash this and use everything at our disposal to do that.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at the UP Paper mill in Manistique
Fire at UP Paper mill in Manistique
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Man recovering after two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Schools and coronavirus.
Nearly all UP high schools to continue with face-to-face learning after Whitmer recommendation to go remote
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A White House official says the adminstration will send an additional 160 government personnel...
COVID-19 surge in Michigan prompts plea to White House for more vaccines

Latest News

The Michigan Capitol and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Gov. Whitmer announces her federal funding priorities to transform state by promoting job growth, supporting small business
The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center.
Iron Mountain VA announces stakeholder listening session about VA health care for April 19
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
LaFave: Vaccine passports are a violation of privacy
Superintendent Steve Patchin says the schools are taking measures to keep staff and students...
Hancock Public Schools continue in-person instruction