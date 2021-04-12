CDC director urges Michigan to “close things down” amid rising COVID-19 cases

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WLUC) - According to state data, Michigan passed 100,000 active COVID-19 cases in the last week. The CDC is recommending the state shut down in order to slow the spread.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer continues to urge Michiganders to pause certain activities.

“That means not eating indoors. Go out to dinner or lunch but sit outside or get takeout.,” Whitmer said. “It means, hopefully voluntarily, curtailing children’s sports. It means doing your part to make sure that we get these numbers down.”

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is advising Michigan to take action, saying in a press briefing, “When you have an acute situation … the answer is not necessarily to give vaccine. The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics … back to where we were last spring, last summer.”

Governor Whitmer is defending her decision not to enforce closures for restaurants and other businesses.

“A year ago where this was a novel virus, where we didn’t even know that a mask was going to give us 97% protection, we had to take strong actions to keep people safe,” she said. “We now know a lot more about this. We now have PPE, we now have testing, we now have vaccines. We each have enough information to do our part, and that’s what we’re calling people to do.”

The governor’s comments came as she visited a vaccine clinic in Ypsilanti Monday morning. There, she also encouraged Michigan residents to get the shot.

“This site and many like it across the state are helping us to reach our goal of getting us to get 70% of Michiganders vaccinated,” said Whitmer.

She says because Michigan has been a leader in vaccination and testing efforts, it is crucial to get case numbers and positivity rates down.

“What’s happening in Michigan today can be happening in other states or other parts of the country tomorrow,” Whitmer said. “That’s why it’s important to squash this and use everything at our disposal to do that.”

