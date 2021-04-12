Carney man arraigned on drug charges in Menominee County
45-year-old Aric Michael Ostorero was arrested on Wednesday, April 7 after a search warrant uncovered illegal drugs at his home.
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A man has been arraigned on charges related to methamphetamine in Menominee County. 45-year-old Aric Michael Ostorero was arrested on Wednesday, April 7 after a search warrant uncovered illegal drugs at his home. According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, he is facing:
- Possession with intent deliver methamphetamine
- Possession of schedule 4 narcotic with intent to deliver
- Possession of schedule 2 narcotic
- Maintaining a drug house.
All of these charges are also in a school zone, within 1,000 feet of the Carney-Nadeau School. Ostorero’s bond is set at $75,000.
