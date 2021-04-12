AAA: Michigan gas prices drop 5 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AAA/WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan are down 5 cents compared to a week ago.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.79 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 3 cents less than this time last month but still $1.25 more than this time last year. Motorists are paying an average of $42 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of $3 from when prices were their highest January of 2020.

“Michigan motorists are seeing pump prices drop slightly after a double digit spike,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While prices are declining, the Michigan state average is still $1.25 higher than this time last year, when the pandemic sent gas demand tumbling. When compared to prior years, the current gas price average is 7 cents less than this same time in 2019.”

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased slightly. Metro Detroit’s current average is $2.82 per gallon, about 1 cent less than last week’s average and $1.27 more than this same time last year.

Click here to view AAA’s state and metro gas averages. (AAA’s Marquette region covers the average for all prices across the Upper Peninsula, so prices may vary depending on where you live).

Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($2.88), Metro Detroit ($2.82), Ann Arbor ($2.82)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.70), Grand Rapids ($2.73), Benton Harbor ($2.73)

Find Local Gas Prices

Daily national, state, and metro gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

Motorists can find the lowest gas prices on their smartphone or tablet with the free AAA Mobile app . The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance.

Copyright 2021 AAA via WLUC. All rights reserved.