A wet and damp week ahead

Another area of low pressure will bring more scattered rain showers followed by slightly cooler air. This will support some snow showers to develop tomorrow through Wednesday.

Today: Morning fog with scattered to widespread rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s

Tuesday: Scattered rain showers and cloudy

>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 40s

Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler with rain/snow mix showers

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Snow mix showers early on and staying mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50s

Sunday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Around 50°

