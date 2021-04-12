A wet and damp week ahead
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another area of low pressure will bring more scattered rain showers followed by slightly cooler air. This will support some snow showers to develop tomorrow through Wednesday.
Today: Morning fog with scattered to widespread rain showers
>Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s
Tuesday: Scattered rain showers and cloudy
>Highs: Mainly mid to upper 40s
Wednesday: Cloudy and cooler with rain/snow mix showers
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
Thursday: Snow mix showers early on and staying mostly cloudy
>Highs: Low 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mainly 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 50s
Sunday: Cloudy and mild
>Highs: Around 50°
