Wildcat Lacrosse Sweeps Ashland Series

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today marked four-straight wins for the Northern Michigan University women’s lacrosse team as they defeated Ashland University 25-13 Sunday morning in the final game of a two-game Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) series.

The Eagles got on the board first before Jessica Daniels tied the game less than a minute later with a Wildcat goal. Daniels’ goal was followed by an NMU score from Lauryn Rygiel assisted by Aleya Speas.

Ashland scored another goal three minutes later to tie the game. The tie did not last long as the Wildcats followed that goal with a 7-0 run. Madeline Bittell scored the first two goals of the run, with another one near the end of the scoring burst. Kaitlyn Bridger added two goals to the NMU effort in the run while Lautyn Rygiel scored a goal assisted by Bittell. A man-up score from Tess Kostelec closed the run.

The visiting team notched the next two goals before Bridger used a free position goal at 8:39 to increase the Wildcat win to 10-4.

Back-to-back Eagle goals followed before Kostelec notched a free position goal for NMU.

Both teams scored one more goal in the half with the Wildcat one coming from Bridger. NMU held a 12-7 lead going into halftime.

The second half began with the teams exchanging 3-0 runs. The Ashland run came first and pulled the Eagles within two at 12-10. The Wildcats followed with a run of their own featuring one goal from Bittell and two from Daniels, with one coming off a free position shot.

Ashland put up consecutive goals before NMU went on a team. The Wildcats went on a 9-0 run that eclipsed over six minutes of game time from 12:30-5:12 to move the lead to 24-12. In the run, Mongold (2), Speas (2), Daniels (2), Bittell (1), Shannon Walus (1), and Bridger (1) all scored. Bittell had two assists during the run while Bridger added one.

The Eagles scored one more time in the game at 2:53. For NMU, Kostelec put the final goal on the board with 1:10 left in the game to clinch the 25-13 GLIAC victory.

Bittell and Daniels had five goals each which tied for a match-high and led the Wildcat team. Kostelec earned a hat trick with her three goals while Speas, Mongold, and Rygiel each had two. Walus added one goal to the NMU effort.

The Wildcat assists leader was Bittell with four. Bridger and Speas each added one assist for NMU.

Bridger and Jane Taylor had four ground balls for the Wildcats.

Heather Beebe provided excellent defense for NMU in causing three turnovers.

Aliyah Smukala was the Wildcat goalkeeper for all 60 minutes. She collected 13 saves.

NMU takes the field again on Friday when they host Grand Valley State. The action will begin at 6 p.m. from the Superior Dome.

