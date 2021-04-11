Advertisement

Soggy and foggy Sunday with periods of moderate rainfall

Half-inch to an inch of rainfall possible in some U.P. locations
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A Midwestern low pressure system over Northern Illinois and Indiana brings widespread rain northward to the Upper Peninsula, with moderate to possibly brief heavy episodes of rainfall during the Sunday morning hours as the low continues a northeastward track towards the Great Lakes region. The saturated air also brings the potential for dense patchy fog in the U.P. Sunday morning, with road visibility reduced to 1/2-mile or less at times. Expecting the dense fog hazard to diminish into midday as gusty winds over 20 mph can mix out the foggy patches.

A series of Canadian Prairies-based systems look to bring more rain to Upper Michigan during the first half of next week. The temperature trend overall looks to hold in the average range or just above normal for the next seven days due to a lack of northern cold polar systems pushing into the region.

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of mainly light-to-moderate rain and patchy a.m. fog; breezy NE winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 50

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Partly-to-mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain

>Highs: 50

