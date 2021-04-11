Advertisement

National Pet Day: Celebrating their companionship and thinking of those in need of a home

Apr. 11 National Pet Day recognizes pets and the benefits they bring to people’s lives.(Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS))
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - When it comes to the joy of coming home to your loving pet, every day should feel like Sunday, Apr. 11: National Pet Day.

It’s a time of giving extra love and care to our animal companions.

Going out for walks, having them meet new friends and even sharing those moments via social media.

Ann Brownell, Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator at Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) explained that, after giving so much back to people, National Pet Day is a time to celebrate our pets and to also think about those who still need a home.

“Pets give (people) a sense of purpose, gets them out, gets them exercising, reduces depression -- so they give a lot back. Right now (at UPAWS) we have 52 cats we saved and five dogs besides what we have. So if you are looking, we have animals right now. There’s somebody for everyone,” said Brownell.

Learn more about UPAWS including their adoption programs here.

