Marquette groups presents artistic virtual showcase

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette group provides a virtual artistic experience to get audience in touch with their senses.

Marquette Fringe hosted a collaborative showcase called ‘Glimpses from Elsewhere’ on Saturday evening.

The performances were made up of short audio-visual vignettes of animation, music, poetry and dance.

Artists were given full autonomy to explore their creativity.

The event was streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram through the Marquette Fringe website.

