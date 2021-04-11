Advertisement

Marquette groups presents artistic virtual showcase

MQT Fringe's 'Glimpses from Elsewhere'
MQT Fringe's 'Glimpses from Elsewhere'(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette group provides a virtual artistic experience to get audience in touch with their senses.

Marquette Fringe hosted a collaborative showcase called ‘Glimpses from Elsewhere’ on Saturday evening.

The performances were made up of short audio-visual vignettes of animation, music, poetry and dance.

Artists were given full autonomy to explore their creativity.

The event was streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram through the Marquette Fringe website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer asks residents to avoid indoor dining, pause youth sports for two weeks
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Iron Mountain boys basketball team after their Regional Final win.
Saving the best for last: Iron Mountain’s final opponent will be their toughest challenge yet
Fire at UP Paper in Manistique, Public Safety officer responded to the scene
Fire at the UP Paper mill in Manistique
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) of Michigan's 108th State House District.
Rep. Beau LaFave wants to ban vaccine passports in Michigan

Latest News

Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Man recovering after two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Long-running Houghton bookstore serves its customers for one final time
Houghton bookstore closes after 17 years of business
District Forester Matt Watkeys, Event Hosts Tom & Sonya Seablom arrange outdoor pruning...
Before the spring bloom: Marquette County Conservation District holds fruit tree pruning workshop
Worker gives COVID test to people in car in Houghton
Houghton High School holds pop-up COVID-19 testing site