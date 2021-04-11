Advertisement

Lawsuit: Virginia police threatened Army officer during traffic stop

In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he...
In this image made from Windsor, (Va.) Police video, Caron Nazario is helped by an EMT after he was sprayed with an agent by Windsor police after a traffic stop on Dec. 20, 2020, in Windsor, Va. Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which he says the officers drew their guns and pointed them at him as he was dressed in uniform. Caron Nazario says his constitutional rights were violated by the traffic stop in the town of Windsor in December.(Source: Windsor Police via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A second lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop during which the officers drew their guns, pointed them at him and used a slang term to suggest he was facing execution.

Footage shows Caron Nazario had his hands in the air as he told the armed officers, “I’m honestly afraid to get out.”

One of the officers responded, “Yeah, you should be!” He then pepper-sprayed Nazario, who is Black and Latino.

An officer said Nazario’s SUV had tinted windows, didn’t have a rear license plate and had been “eluding police.”

Nazario’s attorney says his client was trying to stop in a well-lit area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at UP Paper in Manistique, Public Safety officer responded to the scene
Fire at the UP Paper mill in Manistique
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer asks residents to avoid indoor dining, pause youth sports for two weeks
The Iron Mountain boys basketball team after their Regional Final win.
Saving the best for last: Iron Mountain’s final opponent will be their toughest challenge yet
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Man recovering after two-vehicle crash in Negaunee

Latest News

A York County sheriff vehicle drives onto the property where multiple people, including a...
Coroner: 6th person dead following South Carolina shooting
MQT Fringe's 'Glimpses from Elsewhere'
Marquette groups presents artistic virtual showcase
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a joint...
Trump: The key to Republican success is more Trumpism
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Man recovering after two-vehicle crash in Negaunee