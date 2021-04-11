Iron Mountain comes up short in state title game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Flint Beecher dominated en route to a 75-47 win against Iron Mountain in the Division 3 boys State Championship game.

In the win, the Buccaneers did what no other team had been able to this season, stop Foster Wonders. Granted, it took a complete team effort on defense to accomplish that. Wonders was suffocated by Flint Beecher, with 2 or more Buccaneers guarding him whenever the ball was in his hands. Wonders was only able to score 13 points, well below the Michigan Mr. Basketball finalist’s average. In fact, his first bucket didn’t even come until midway through the third quarter.

“They executed the game plan that others had tried, sending two and three at Foster,” said Mountaineers head coach Bucky Johnson. “They had the speed and quickness, and the style of play to stop us dead in our tracks.”

“It was the most intensity I have ever seen, probably in my high school career as far as defensive pressure on myself,” said Wonders. “It made it hard for me to do anything, to even get the ball. They made it hard for our whole offense to get over half court. It was really frustrating.”

Another uncharacteristic stat for Iron Mountain; 20 total turnovers. That ended up being the difference, after a quick start to make it 6-3, the Mountaineers turned it over a handful of times, and by the time they could react, they were down 12-6. The early hole was the beginning of the end for Iron Mountain, who played hard to the end in the 38 point loss.

The loss marks the end of an incredible season, and even more impressive 3 year run for the Mountaineers. As a loaded senior class now exits, it will be a very different squad for Iron Mountain next year than the one that propelled them to two Division-3 Championship games in just three years. (It might have been three straight if COVID-19 hadn’t shut down the 2020 postseason.)

The future now looms large for the Iron Mountain boys basketball team, as rumors of a possible retirement for longtime head coach Harvey “Bucky” Johnson swirl. If this is the end, it’s been quite the tenure, and it may be a long time before his like is seen again.

