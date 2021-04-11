Advertisement

Gladstone Golf Club opens for the season early

The season at Gladstone Golf Club is in full swing.
Gladstone Golf Club opened Monday, April 5.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
“We opened for the season April 5, which is this past Monday and it’s been going pretty good. We had a busy first few days, a lot of members coming in, and people anxious to get out and play golf,” Gladstone Gold Club Manager, Mary Kallio, said.

The course didn’t open until April 30 last year because of the weather. Now, Kallio’s team is excited and ready for what’s to come this season.

“I anticipate the bar and the restaurant to pick up and golf to be just as good if not better this year because of the early start.”

But preparations to open early didn’t come easy.

“A lot of cleaning – clean the carpet, scrub the floors, the walls. Anything that’s touchable.”

And for those who are visiting, state guidelines are still in place. Kallio said mask wearing, social distancing, and the current 50 percent capacity limit is being followed.

“Right now, we don’t have to change anything in our Pro Shop because we left it from last year and in our dining room and bar.”

Kallio said the staff is hoping to hold the first fish fry of the season Friday, May 7.

For information on memberships, events, and more at the golf club, visit the Gladstone Gold Club website here.

