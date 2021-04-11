Escanaba Kiwanis Club hosts annual Home and Garden Show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After missing a year because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Escanaba Kiwanis Club held its annual Home and Garden Show this weekend at the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

The club focuses on serving children throughout the community, as well as supporting local businesses and making donations.

Julie Mallard, secretary of Escanaba Kiwanis Club, said the Home and Garden Show is one of the club’s only fundraisers, so last year’s cancellation effected the club’s community events.

And she hopes this weekends event is going to help get the club back on track to supporting the community.

“With the money we make this weekend it will give us the opportunity to do some of those projects and donations that really kind of had to be put on hold last year. So, we’re really excited to be build up our finances again to do the work that the community is used to from Kiwanis.”

The Escanaba Kiwanis Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast on Sunday, July 25 at the HOG Rally.

