Advertisement

Escanaba Kiwanis Club hosts annual Home and Garden Show

The club focuses on serving children throughout the community, as well as supporting local businesses and making donations.
Dogs at the Home and Garden Show
Dogs at the Home and Garden Show(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After missing a year because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Escanaba Kiwanis Club held its annual Home and Garden Show this weekend at the U.P. State Fairgrounds.

The club focuses on serving children throughout the community, as well as supporting local businesses and making donations.

Julie Mallard, secretary of Escanaba Kiwanis Club, said the Home and Garden Show is one of the club’s only fundraisers, so last year’s cancellation effected the club’s community events.

And she hopes this weekends event is going to help get the club back on track to supporting the community.

“With the money we make this weekend it will give us the opportunity to do some of those projects and donations that really kind of had to be put on hold last year. So, we’re really excited to be build up our finances again to do the work that the community is used to from Kiwanis.”

The Escanaba Kiwanis Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast on Sunday, July 25 at the HOG Rally.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at UP Paper in Manistique, Public Safety officer responded to the scene
Fire at the UP Paper mill in Manistique
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Man recovering after two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Whitmer asks residents to avoid indoor dining, pause youth sports for two weeks
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Iron Mountain boys basketball team after their Regional Final win.
Saving the best for last: Iron Mountain’s final opponent will be their toughest challenge yet

Latest News

Gladstone Golf Club opened Monday, April 5.
Gladstone Golf Club opens for the season early
Apr. 11 National Pet Day recognizes pets and the benefits they bring to people’s lives.
National Pet Day: Celebrating their companionship and thinking of those in need of a home
MQT Fringe's 'Glimpses from Elsewhere'
Marquette groups presents artistic virtual showcase
Two-vehicle crash in Negaunee
Man recovering after two-vehicle crash in Negaunee