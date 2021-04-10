Advertisement

Man recovering after two-vehicle crash in Negaunee

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man is recovering after his truck collided with another vehicle in Negaunee on Saturday afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of US-41 and Maas Street, right by Miners Park.

A Dodge truck and a Ford Escape each suffered damage in the collision.

According to Negaunee City Police, the truck driver was taken to UPHS Bell but is expected to live.

Negaunee City Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

