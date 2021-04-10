Advertisement

Houghton High School holds pop-up COVID-19 testing site

Rapid antigen tests offered with people getting results within 30 minutes
Worker gives COVID test to people in car in Houghton
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, dozens of people showed up in their vehicles to take advantage of an opportunity. With the number of coronavirus cases increasing across the state, and students returning from spring break, cars lined up outside Houghton High School for a pop-up testing site.

“It’s been a team effort,” said Dakota Brecht, the on-site manager for MedNext. “It’s been a collective effort to make sure all this testing goes on the right way. I think we’re doing a great job out here trying to get as many people tested as possible.”

MedNext is a COVID-19 testing company that provides rapid antigen and PCR tests.

The Copper Country Intermediate School District is the second ISD in the Upper Peninsula this week to hold a drive-thru location. Superintendent George Stockero says he was in contact with other districts about having this event properly.

“The ISDs across the U.P. are very close to each other,” Stockero said. “We talk to each other all the time. I saw examples of how other ISDs did it, and we set forth to do the same thing.”

Throughout the 15-minute process, samples were taken from one car after another. Stockero says the district went through great lengths to spread the word.

“We did a very good job of getting the word out across all three counties,” he stated. “In fact, we also sent it out to Ontonagon County.”

Brecht says he and his team had already exceeded their expectations during the late morning hours.

“We only had about 43 people pre-register this morning, and we’ve already surpassed those numbers up to this point,” Brecht mentioned. “So people are coming out. They want to get tested. They want to send their kids back to school.”

Brecht advises people who are looking to get tested to attend any pop-up testing site or check with their local health department.

