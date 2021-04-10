Houghton bookstore closes after 17 years of business

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a well-known bookstore in Houghton said goodbye to its customers.

Bookworm Books & Coffee served customers one last time all day. Final purchases ranged from children’s literature to ice cream.

The store opened in the area in 2004, and had been in Downtown Houghton for at least 12 years.

The shop’s owner, Arthur Lampinen, says he is going to miss the people the most.

“We’ve made some amazing friends,” he said. “It will be sad to leave these amazing people that we have met over all these years.”

“It’s very inviting and very friendly,” said shopper Chris Almquist. “I’ve always enjoyed every moment I have been in here.”

Lampinen will be moving to De Smet, South Dakota to be closer to family. He plans to move his Bookworm store to that location.

