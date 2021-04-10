Groups gather at Ishpeming park for family-friendly scavenger hunt

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Twenty-five groups put their riddle skills to a test for an a family-friendly Ishpeming event.

The Muddy Trail Scavenger Hunt was hosted by the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kids and adults gathered at Al Quaal to find 10 clues all over the mile-long trail. Each clue was hidden in plastic eggs.

Once the hunt was completed, each group received a prize for their accomplishment.

Although the event was limited on the amount of families that could attend because of the pandemic, executive director, Bob Hendrickson, said he was happy to be able to provide a family-friendly event such as this one.

“We did this to provide the community with an activity that was structured, give them an activity to have family time and have some fun,” Hendrickson said. “We’re very appreciative to the City of Ishpeming for allowing us to have the event here.”

The scavenger hunt was a replacement for the Winter Wonderland event that got canceled because there was not enough snow in March.

