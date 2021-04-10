Advertisement

Fire at the UP Paper mill in Manistique

Fire started in a paper machine and spread to the roof
Fire at UP Paper in Manistique, Public Safety officer responded to the scene
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manistique, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire at UP Paper LLC in Manistique Saturday morning. The fire started in a paper machine and spread to the roof.

According to sources, the fire was not big and was confined to the paper machine and a section of the roof. There were no injuries. There’s no word on how extensive the damage was or if the fire had any impact on the mill’s operations.

Public Safety officers with the Manistique Public Safety Department were called to scene around 10:30 A.M. Satuday. It’s unknown if any other departments were called in for mutual aid.

According to the company’s website, UP Paper LLC is a producer of natural (unbleached) kraft paper for packaging applications made from 100 percent recycled fiber. UP Paper was formed to operate the former Manistique Papers mill in Manistique. They began production in June 2016 with a focus exclusively on the growing market for natural kraft packaging paper.

They operate a single paper machine with capacity of up to 120,000 tons.

The Mill is located on 99 acres in Manistique on the northern shore of Lake Michigan and has been manufacturing paper since 1920.

