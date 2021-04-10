Escanaba’s Home and Garden Show

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home and Garden show in Escanaba opened tonight and continues through the weekend.

Skerbeck Entertainment is inside serving up some carnival food favorites. You’ll also find all sorts of booths from local appliance companies to dogs and even real estate companies. If you’re looking to buy or sell a home, realtors say there are some key things to know right now.

“What we’re seeing is sellers might not necessarily know all the contract terms, they may not know the loan programs. Sometimes it’s in the seller’s best interest to take a little bit less money but have a different loan program that’s not going to cost them more in the long run. Again, an agent can guide you through that process,” said Christopher Germain, a realtor for Premier Real Estate.

The Home and Garden show will be open nine in the morning until seven p.m. Saturday and again nine a.m. until two in the afternoon eastern time on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.