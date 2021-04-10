Before the spring bloom: Marquette County Conservation District holds fruit tree pruning workshop

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A break from the rain and wind offers an opportunity to keep your fruit trees healthy as the spring bloom nears.

And people learned all about the process at a tree pruning workshop in Ishpeming Saturday afternoon.

The Marquette County Conservation District led by District Forester Matt Watkeys showed effective ways to remove dead and unwanted branches -- with the proper tools.

Watkeys displayed steps and techniques towards maintaining and promoting tree health by allowing more airflow, spacing out branches and not keeping them weighed down.

The outdoor demonstration took place at the family orchard of hosts Tom and Sonya Seablom.

The Seabloms had initially planned to host the workshop last year -- it was cancelled during the height of the pandemic.

“This is a pretty old orchard here, built in 1911. It’s an old 40-acre homestead dairy farm and they planted the apples here for subsistence. He’s (Marquette Conservation District Forester Matt Watkeys) just showing us how to rejuvenate some of the trees, thin them out and get them back to really producing good quality fruit,” said Tom Seablom.

Following proper pruning this spring, the Seablom family is looking forward to an orchard full of apples come September and October.

