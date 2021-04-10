American Legion presents Gun, Knife and Craft Show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bark River American Legion Post is hosting the 2021 Gun, Knife and Craft Show.

The show opened Friday at the Bark River Senior Center and continues Saturday from nine a.m. until three p.m. eastern time. Admission is $5 and includes antler scoring by an official score man.

As the name suggests, booths are set up selling guns, knives, and various crafts.

“For our legion it’s a fundraiser and something for the community to do and for people to get out and see. We also are firm believers in the second amendment and that gives us support of our second amendment rights,” said Dwayne Klein, a member of the Bark River American Legion Post 438.

Guns and knives are available not only to buy but also for trade. You can also bring in your own gun to be considered for a trade.

