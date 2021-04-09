Advertisement

Whitmer to give update Friday on Michigan’s coronavirus response

A press conference will start at 10:00 a.m. eastern time live on TV6 & FOX UP.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a March 19, 2021 press conference.
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - As COVID-19 cases rise in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give an update on the state’s coronavirus response.

A press conference will start at 10:00 a.m. eastern time Friday morning.

You can watch it live on TV6 & FOX UP and the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook page.

The governor’s health director said earlier this week that the state is focusing on getting more people vaccinated and not imposing new restrictions on the economy.

Whitmer says to continue mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing to slow the spread of the mutating virus.

This story will be updated following Friday’s news conference.

