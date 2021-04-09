U.P. high schools planning junior proms

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Promises, promises. Those are what schools like Westwood High School are planning to keep, as the school is preparing a prom for its juniors and seniors.

NICE Community Schools superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says the school is considering taking health measures if the event becomes official.

“We would ask that they would take one of our rapid antigen tests, and then we would know,” he said. “We’d do it 24 hours prior to the event, and then we would have some confidence that anyone who attended tests negative for COVID.”

The prom would be held in May on the school’s football field with masks being worn throughout the evening.

“Students can bring dates from other grade levels,” DeAugustine explained. “They have to at least be in high school, and they can’t be 21 or older. It’s got to be someone who recently graduated or someone who is currently in high school.”

At Gwinn High School, junior prom advisor Amy Kimsel says junior-senior prom plans are in place, with the support of a local business.

“The Up North Lodge jumped in, and they are on board,” she said. “They have a great outdoor venue for us to use, so the prom will be outside under tents.”

Unless inside the venue, students are not required to wear masks on the dance floor. Kimsel says this event is about giving the kids a sense of normalcy.

“They need to get together, they need to socialize, and they need to have this opportunity,” she stated.

Gwinn is scheduling its junior prom for May 15th.

Elsewhere, Ishpeming High School will have its junior prom on May 14th in the school gym, where it says it will have more control regarding students and staff. As for Baraga Area Schools, there is no word yet on plans for a junior prom.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.